VFW Post 4588 brings senior military members together

Members of the OFDC enjoying lunch at Cafe USA for one of their monthly meetings.(VFW Post 4588)
By Biskie Duncan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Veterans of Foreign Wars, or VFW Post 4588, in Bossier City is full of former and active duty military members, and one very special group of retirees.

The Old Fuddy Duddy Club (OFDC) is for veterans over the age of 80 who served overseas during wars or in areas of conflict.

“We started the OFDC because we have a couple of veterans that don’t drive anymore, but it was a way to get the veterans out with their age group. We call every month or every other month. We call all our veterans and ask them how they’re doing. Some of them tell us they need help, or I’ve been on the phone for 45 minutes with a veteran. He just wanted to talk, and then some of them, we go to visit because we know we need to help, " said Commander Randy Campbell.

Two lifetime members and supporters of VFW Post 4588, Hillary Clark and Joe Bone, said being out of the house for a meal means everything.

“For me, it means getting out of the house because I don’t drive anymore. I can’t see. For me to get out the house and go to a restaurant, that’s a big deal” said Clark.

Not only do they appreciate the meal, they also enjoy the company.

“It’s more than for a meal, it’s for companionship and being with someone like us who speaks our language and understands,” Bone.

Once a month, the VFW 4588 takes the OFDC to lunch at different restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier. Some of them drive themselves, others are picked up by members of the VFW. They spend time together reminiscing and enjoying a free meal.

While they may be older, the OFDC still loves being involved at VFW Post 4588. You’ll see some of them at the weekly dances on Saturdays, and you’ll see many of them at the Veterans Expo this Saturday, May 13.

“We put it together so we could get a bunch of people together that are here for nothing but veterans. We’ve got quite a few people that are coming out. The whole purpose is to help out veterans, " says Campbell.

The expo will include information and resources like VA claims, health and well being, financial health and final expenses. It will be held at 1004 Jeter Street in Bossier City.

