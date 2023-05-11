Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Temporary restraining order filed against SWEPCO by Sabine Mining Company, North American Coal Corp.

Pirkey Power Plant in Harrison County
Pirkey Power Plant in Harrison County(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Two companies have filed a restraining order against the Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), claiming they’re harming the companies’ only source of business.

On May 8, at 2:54 p.m., the Sabine Mining Company and North American Coal Corporation (Plaintiffs) filed a temporary restraining order against the Southwestern Electric Power company (Defendant). The restraining order claims there is an “imminent and substantial danger to the Plaintiffs” regarding the Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville in Harrison County, Texas.

According to the document, SWEPCO’s decommissioning, deconstruction, and demolition activities at the plant, as well as reclamation activities at the Sabine Mine will cause the Sabine Mining Company to lose its only source of coal sales and its only business opportunity now and in the future.

During the 14-day restraining order, or until further order from the court, SWEPCO cannot:

  • Cannot destroy, remove, or demolish any equipment located at Pirkey Power Plant.
  • Cannot begin, commission, or perform any reclamation activities that may cause physical, financial, or regulatory harm or impedes the ability to restart the Sabine Mine or Pirkey Power Plant

Full Restraining Order:

