Road improvements underway in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The drive through downtown Texarkana, Arkansas may not be as smooth as it has been in the past.

City leaders are currently installing traffic speed bumps across portions of the area. Public Works Director Tyler Richards said this was necessary for safety reasons. Since the creation of the Entertainment District, foot traffic has increased, especially during nighttime weekend hours.

He said they wanted to block streets off, but downtown business owners suggested speed bumps would be the best route to take.

“Speed bumps will drastically slow motorists coming through, slow them down so we don’t have anybody running in the road and getting hit by a vehicle. That’s the last thing we need. We want our downtown to continue to see growth.”

Richards said city leaders have worked on traffic safety in the district for the past six months.

