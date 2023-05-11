Remembering the Valero shooting victims; funerals set for both victims

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An armed robbery at a Valero gas station in Bossier City ended deadly on Tuesday, May 2. Two people were injured and two others were killed.

According to Bossier City police, Joshua Ryan Calk and Jairiah Hamilton were gunned down inside the gas station. Calk was a customer and Hamilton was a cashier.

According to the Valero gas station’s manager, Hamilton was very new to the job as cashier. She said, although he had only completed a few shifts before the tragic incident, she could tell he was a hard worker.

Calk graduated from Southwood High School and LSU Shreveport and served our nation as a member of the Louisiana National Guard. He previously worked at the Broadmoor Branch of Shreve Memorial Library, where he was department head of genealogy.

“Smart, witty, great customer service skills and just a great human being,” John Tuggle, Executive Director of Shreve Memorial Library, said.

John Tuggle says the loss impacted the staff.

“The day his name was released we had to close the Broadmoor Library and the facilities department because folks were just so overwhelmed,” Tuggle explained.

Memorial services to honor Calk will be held Saturday, May 13 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. and will continue until 4:00 p.m. The service will commence at promptly 4:20 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear shorts and Hawaiian shirts.

Hamilton’s funeral will be held this Saturday, March at Jerusalem Baptist church at 11 a.m.

