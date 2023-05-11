Possible tornado touches down in DeSoto Parish

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Reports of damage are coming in after multiple flood and tornado warnings popped up across the ArkLaTex on Thursday, May, 11.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says at least two homes are damaged near Stanley. There is also a major road blockage on Hwy 84 due to a weather-related accident.

Autoplay Caption

With flooding a major concern, officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads. Several stalled vehicles in water have already been reported.

Over in Nacogdoches, the campus of Stephen F. Austin University experienced significant flooding as well. The alumni association posted these photos to Facebook:

Nacogdoches woke up this morning to a lot of water in the area. 🌧️📸 #AxeEm Posted by SFA Alumni Association on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Submit photos and videos of flooding or damage below>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.