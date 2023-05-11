Possible tornado touches down in DeSoto Parish
Damage, flooding reported throughout ArkLaTex
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Reports of damage are coming in after multiple flood and tornado warnings popped up across the ArkLaTex on Thursday, May, 11.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says at least two homes are damaged near Stanley. There is also a major road blockage on Hwy 84 due to a weather-related accident.
With flooding a major concern, officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads. Several stalled vehicles in water have already been reported.
Over in Nacogdoches, the campus of Stephen F. Austin University experienced significant flooding as well. The alumni association posted these photos to Facebook:
