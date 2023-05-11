New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home

Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints...
Derek Carr, right, smiles as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team next to head coach Dennis Allen, left, during a press conference at the Saints training facility in Metairie, La. Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday (May 11), the NFL released the full 2023 schedule in a 7 p.m. broadcast. The New Orleans Saints will kickoff their 2023 season opener at home against the Tennessee Titans.

New Orleans Saints fans already know which teams the Black and Gold will face in the Superdome and on the road, but will find out Thursday when.

It’s already been confirmed that none of the Saints’ games will take place overseas.

With an average opponent win percentage of .427%, the Saints will have the second softest schedule this year, according to the NFL.

Week 1 (Sep. 10): vs. Tennessee Titans, Noon, CBS

Week 2 (Sep. 18): at Carolina Panthers, Monday Night Football, ESPN (via NFL)

Week 3 (Sep. 24): at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX (via The Athletic)

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noon, FOX

Week 5 (Oct. 8): at New England Patriots, Noon, CBS

Week 6 (Oct. 15): at Houston Texans, Noon, FOX

Week 7 (Oct. 19): Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

Week 8 (Oct. 29): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon, FOX

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Chicago Bear, Noon, FOX

Week 10 (Nov. 12): at Minnesota Vikings, Noon, FOX

Week 11 (Nov. 19): BYE WEEK

Week 12 (Nov. 26): at Atlanta Falcons, Noon, FOX (via Jeff Duncan)

Week 13 (Dec. 3): Detroit Lions, Noon, FOX

Week 14 (Dec. 10): Carolina Panthers, Noon, FOX

Week 15 (Dec. 17): New York, Giants, Noon, FOX

Week 16 (Dec. 21): at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., FOX

Week 17 (Dec. 31): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noon, FOX

Week 18 (Jan. 7): vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, FOX (via Jeff Duncan)

The Saints finished in third place in the NFC South at 7-10 last year.

The team made several moves in the offseason, signing former Raiders QB Derek Carr and Lions RB Jamaal Williams.

In the 2023 Draft, the Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round at No. 29 overall.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in...
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)

RELATED STORIES

Five takes from the Saints 2023 draft

Five takes on Saints drafting Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

‘A good place to be’: LSU head football coach Brian Kelly sees growth from offensive line

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chris Demirdjian
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly visits Shreveport and talks Tiger football

Sports

Jarrick’s New Journey: From Evangel to the NFL

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chris Demirdjian
Evangel High School alum was drafted to the Jets, on his birthday

NFL

No overseas games for the Saints for this upcoming season

Updated: May. 10, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By FOX 8 Staff
The NFL posted an international schedule on its website in the last hour, showing the Patriots will play the Colts in Frankfurt.

KSLA Café

Shreveport Mavericks host basketball clinic

Updated: May. 10, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT
|
SPAR Athletics and the Shreveport Mavericks are holding a Basketball Skills and Drills Clinic on Sunday, May 14!

Latest News

NFL

No overseas games for the Saints for the upcoming season

Updated: May. 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT

Sports

Shreveport Mavericks, SPAR holding free basketball clinic for kids

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Daffney Dawson
The free clinic will be for kids ages six through 17.

Community

NFL athletes from north La. returning to Shreveport for youth football camp

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT
|
By Daffney Dawson
The camp hopes to bring young athletes from Caddo, Bossier and Webster parishes together to learn the fundamentals of football.

Local

Mansfield native Vida Blue passes away at 73

Updated: May. 7, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT
|
By Chris Demirdjian
Former Oakland Raider, fellow Mansfield native Ed Jackson remembers Vida Blue

Local

From Kentucky to Shreveport: Fertitta family celebrates after Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby

Updated: May. 7, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
By Chris Demirdjian
Fertitta family celebrates after Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby

NCAA

Louisiana Tech baseball drops Sunday’s finale to UAB

Updated: May. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Chris Demirdjian and Gavin Kelly
Louisiana Tech baseball falls to UAB in Sunday's finale in Ruston