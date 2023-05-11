MIND MATTERS: Do you know your purpose?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Research has shown that having a higher sense of purpose is associated with better health behaviors and reduced drug use, in addition to empowering people to take on a more fulfilling life. Feeling a lack of purpose can contribute to depression and anxiety.

On Thursday, May 11, Dr. Antwan Butler joined KSLA to talk about how purpose affects people’s wellbeing and how one can overcome a loss of purpose in their life.

MIND MATTERS: GETTING ANSWERS ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

