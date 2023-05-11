Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

MIND MATTERS: Do you know your purpose?

Research has shown that having a higher sense of purpose is associated with better health behaviors.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Research has shown that having a higher sense of purpose is associated with better health behaviors and reduced drug use, in addition to empowering people to take on a more fulfilling life. Feeling a lack of purpose can contribute to depression and anxiety.

On Thursday, May 11, Dr. Antwan Butler joined KSLA to talk about how purpose affects people’s wellbeing and how one can overcome a loss of purpose in their life.

MIND MATTERS: GETTING ANSWERS ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms gradually ending by late afternoon
Flash flooding & heavy rain still possible this afternoon
WARNING: Graphic Video
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor released by State Police
A crash was reported on Benton Rd.
3 people injured in Benton Rd. crash; 1 dead
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
Man shot, killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd.

Latest News

Oschner Health plans to lay off nearly 800 people
Oschner Health plans to lay off nearly 800 people
Mind Matters: Sense of Purpose
Mind Matters: Sense of Purpose
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
A doctor talks about working through trauma.
Getting through PTSD, family trauma