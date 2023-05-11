Man wanted for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior with 2 teens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a man who’s accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile.

Police say they’ve obtained warrants for the arrest of Robby Williams, 31. His alleged inappropriate sexual behavior with juveniles reportedly involves two teens, ages 13 and 14.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

