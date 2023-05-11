Live updates: Saints 2023 schedule leaks, release
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday (May 11) the NFL will release the full 2023 schedule in a 7 p.m. broadcast. By then, most of the games will have already leaked.
New Orleans Saints fans already know which teams the Black and Gold will face in the Superdome and on the road, but will find out Thursday when.
It’s already been confirmed that none of the Saints’ games will take place overseas.
With an average opponent win percentage of .427%, the Saints will have the second softest schedule this year, according to the NFL.
Week 1 (Sep. 10): TBD
Week 2 (Sep. 18): at Carolina Panthers, Monday Night Football, ESPN (via NFL)
Week 3 (Sep. 24): at Green Bay Packers, Noon, FOX (via The Athletic)
Week 4 (Oct. 1): TBD
Week 5 (Oct. 8): TBD
Week 6 (Oct. 15): TBD
Week 7 (Oct. 22): TBD
Week 8 (Oct. 29): TBD
Week 9 (Nov. 5): TBD
Week 10 (Nov. 12): TBD
Week 11 (Nov. 19): TBD
Week 12 (Nov. 26): at Atlanta Falcons, Noon, FOX (via Jeff Duncan)
Week 13 (Dec. 3): TBD
Week 14 (Dec. 10): TBD
Week 15 (Dec. 17): TBD
Week 16 (Dec. 24): TBD
Week 17 (Dec. 31): TBD
Week 18 (Jan. 7): vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, FOX (via Jeff Duncan)
Their 2023 opponents were finalized on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Saints home opponents in 2023:
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Saints road opponents in 2023:
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Saints finished in third place in the NFC South at 7-10.
In the 2023 Draft, the Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round at No. 29 overall.
