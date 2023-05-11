LifeShare holding Mother’s Day giveaway for donors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking to help save a life and win a special gift for Mother’s Day?

The LifeShare Blood Center in Shreveport is entering those who donate from Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12 for a chance to win several great prizes from area businesses.

Prizes include a pair of Lockhart Jewelers earrings, Gabe’s Fine Jewelers gift card, Sugarwalk Popcorn gift card, We Olive gift basket, Ashley Furniture rustic decoy duck decor, Bell’s Lawn Care voucher, and a 2439 Fairfield A Bed & Breakfast breakfast for two!

“We need blood everyday. Local hospitals call and ask us to send over the blood that we’ve collected. Donation is not at the top of mind when you get up and you get ready to got to school or work everyday, but for us, we need it everyday,” said Diana Smathers with LifeShare.

Click here to find your nearest donation location! Winners will be selected on Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m.

