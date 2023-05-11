Less rain in the forecast, but still not completely dry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our latest deluge has come and gone across the ArkLaTex, but unfortunately rain remains in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. The coverage of rain looks lower, but while widespread heavy rain isn’t looking likely, there will still be some localized downpours to track in the coming days.

Any lingering showers and storms will fade away this evening. Areas of low clouds and fog are expected overnight. We’ll be warm and very muggy. Temperatures will settle back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

We’ll start off with clouds Friday morning but expect to see some sunshine break out in the afternoon. A few areas of showers and storms are possible mainly across the far north and far south ArkLaTex. We’ll be very warm and humid with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will pick up slightly over the weekend, but it’s not looking like a washout. The most likely time for seeing showers and storms will be in the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will remain very warm with high humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mornings lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Little change in the overall weather pattern is expected for next week. We’ll continue with a daily chance for some showers and storms around. Some days will turn out wetter than others. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for highs with morning lows primarily in the 60s.

Have a good night!

