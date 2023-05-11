Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Jarrick’s New Journey: From Evangel to the NFL

Evangel High School alum taken by Jets in sixth round of NFL Draft
Shreveport native Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by New York Jets
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Trying to celebrate both equally. Just looking forward to it. Just thankful.”

Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by Jets
Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by Jets(KSLA)

It is the best birthday gift anyone could ask for. Former Evangel High School star, Jarrick Bernard-Converse was taken in the sixth round by the Jets in April’s NFL Draft.

“It’s all part of the process, " says Bernard-Converse. “It’s been a long journey. A good journey. I’m just thankful and just looking forward at what’s to come.”

Bernard-Converse also looks back at all he has accomplished during his days in an Eagle uniform.

Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by Jets
Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by Jets(KSLA)

“Winning a state championship, " says Bernard-Converse. “That’s probably the most memorable thing. That was probably the best I’ve had there.”

Scouts are still fond of the defensive back’s ability.

Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by Jets
Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by Jets(KSLA)

“My versatility, my instincts, my ability to play all over the secondary, just my leadership skills, " says Bernard-Converse.

The Shreveport native looks to show his talents to the world, this Fall. He also remembers the huge fan club here at home.

Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by Jets
Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by Jets(KSLA)

“Put God First, " says Dana Converse, Jarrick’s mother. “Everything we do is about God. Then, all you do is put your work ethic after that.”

“God’s going to answer all of those prayers for you, " says Brian Converse, Jarrick’s father. “Look today, he’s here.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man’s body found buried in woods
Man shot, killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd.
Roderick Johnson, DOB: 2/19/1977
Bossier horse-riding instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 underage students
A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Caddo deputy injured in crash
DDA express concern over downtown Shreveport mayhem
‘As long as no one is hurt and no damage is done, then what’s the harm?’: partygoers blocked traffic, danced on semi-truck; city leaders displeased

Latest News

Shreveport native Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by New York Jets
‘A good place to be’: LSU head football coach Brian Kelly sees growth from offensive line
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
No overseas games for the Saints for this upcoming season
Shreveport Mavericks host basketball clinic
Shreveport Mavericks host basketball clinic
No overseas games for the Saints for the upcoming season
No overseas games for the Saints for the upcoming season