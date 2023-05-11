Jarrick’s New Journey: From Evangel to the NFL

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Trying to celebrate both equally. Just looking forward to it. Just thankful.”

Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by Jets (KSLA)

It is the best birthday gift anyone could ask for. Former Evangel High School star, Jarrick Bernard-Converse was taken in the sixth round by the Jets in April’s NFL Draft.

“It’s all part of the process, " says Bernard-Converse. “It’s been a long journey. A good journey. I’m just thankful and just looking forward at what’s to come.”

Bernard-Converse also looks back at all he has accomplished during his days in an Eagle uniform.

“Winning a state championship, " says Bernard-Converse. “That’s probably the most memorable thing. That was probably the best I’ve had there.”

Scouts are still fond of the defensive back’s ability.

“My versatility, my instincts, my ability to play all over the secondary, just my leadership skills, " says Bernard-Converse.

The Shreveport native looks to show his talents to the world, this Fall. He also remembers the huge fan club here at home.

“Put God First, " says Dana Converse, Jarrick’s mother. “Everything we do is about God. Then, all you do is put your work ethic after that.”

“God’s going to answer all of those prayers for you, " says Brian Converse, Jarrick’s father. “Look today, he’s here.”

