‘A good place to be’: LSU head football coach Brian Kelly sees growth from offensive line

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group that was once one of the nation’s youngest, now is one the country’s most experienced.

LSU’s offensive line had their share of injuries, leading to youth movement among the group in 2022. But, all wasn’t bad. Last season ended with Neville alum, Will Campbell, along with Harold Perkins earning Freshman All-American honors.

Along with having those two return, the o-line seems to reload. Fellow Neville Tiger, Zalance Heard was added this off season, adding more depth.

With each of the starters on the offensive line returning for 2023, Coach Kelly couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Yeah, and if we had this question the same time last year, I couldn’t tell you five names that were going to play together, " says Kelly. “Now, you’re taking Freshman All-Americans. You’re talking about established guards with [Miles] Frazier and [Garrett] Dellinger and a center that’s played a lot of snaps - and actually two guards if you include [Marlon] Martinez in that. So, that’s a good place to be.”

