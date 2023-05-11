Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

‘A good place to be’: LSU head football coach Brian Kelly sees growth from offensive line

Kelly visits Shreveport to discuss current happenings with Tiger football
LSU head football coach brian kelly speaks on offensive line
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group that was once one of the nation’s youngest, now is one the country’s most experienced.

LSU’s offensive line had their share of injuries, leading to youth movement among the group in 2022. But, all wasn’t bad. Last season ended with Neville alum, Will Campbell, along with Harold Perkins earning Freshman All-American honors.

Along with having those two return, the o-line seems to reload. Fellow Neville Tiger, Zalance Heard was added this off season, adding more depth.

With each of the starters on the offensive line returning for 2023, Coach Kelly couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Yeah, and if we had this question the same time last year, I couldn’t tell you five names that were going to play together, " says Kelly. “Now, you’re taking Freshman All-Americans. You’re talking about established guards with [Miles] Frazier and [Garrett] Dellinger and a center that’s played a lot of snaps - and actually two guards if you include [Marlon] Martinez in that. So, that’s a good place to be.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man’s body found buried in woods
Man shot, killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd.
Roderick Johnson, DOB: 2/19/1977
Bossier horse-riding instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 underage students
A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Caddo deputy injured in crash
DDA express concern over downtown Shreveport mayhem
‘As long as no one is hurt and no damage is done, then what’s the harm?’: partygoers blocked traffic, danced on semi-truck; city leaders displeased

Latest News

Louisiana Tech falls to UAB on Sunday in Ruston
Louisiana Tech baseball drops Sunday’s finale to UAB
Track and Field Stadium
LSU men’s 4x100 relay team runs nation’s best time
LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse selected by Jets in 6th round (No. 204 overall)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
2023 NFL Draft: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte selected by Patriots in 6th round (No. 187 overall)