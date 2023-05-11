Flooding reported in parts of Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The locally famous establishment Banita Creek Hall was forced to close its doors to the public due to recent flash flooding that occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Nacogdoches.

According to their official Facebook page, the popular business has had to close down for “the foreseeable future” after it fell victim flash flooding early Thursday morning.

Nacogdoches is just one of the cities in East Texas that has been hit the hardest with overnight rainfall.

High water has been reported on Hwy 59 near Angelina River Bridge and S. Loop 224, Hwy 7 between CR 724 and CR 723., Pecan St. south of Main St., Main St. near Pecan St. and FM 2864 near Hwy 59 in Appleby.

Flooding has been reported around Nacogdoches County.

As of 8:30 a.m., the following roads in the city of Nacogdoches are closed:

MLK between S University and Fredonia, South Pecan, Pearl Street from Main to Starr, South Pillar road damage (report of road caved in), high water reported on North University at Maroney.

Starr Avenue near the SFA Intramural Fields is closed off.

South Church Street

Press Road

The following county roads in Nacogdoches County have been closed:

106

112

116

120

122

123

124

134

182

228

229

230

256

263

273

280

302

Garrison ISD has announced a delayed start to school due to overnight rain.

