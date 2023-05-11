Flash flooding & heavy rain a major concern today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are ongoing across a large portion of the ArkLaTex early this morning. Flash flooding has already been occurring in some areas and this threat will grow over the next several hours. Allow for plenty of extra time as you head into work and school and remember to not cross any road that is covered in water. Turn around and find another route!

As we head into the afternoon, storms will gradually push east and finally exit our eastern parishes with improving conditions. We will likely see sunshine returning for many areas late in the day but residual flooding is still possible even after the rain ends.

Highs will climb into the low and mid 80s west where the rain ends earlier but stay in the 70s east where the storms will hang on longer.

Looking ahead to Friday, a much better day ahead with just a few storms expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound with more sunshine as readings climb into the mid and upper 80s.

The weekend is still looking very warm and muggy with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s. The best chance of storms will shift west into central Texas over the weekend with just spotty storm chances for the ArkLaTex.

A stronger cold front will attempt to push south into the area early next week and this could bring some cooler and much drier air by Tuesday and Wednesday and also bring a decrease in storm chances. Something to look forward to as we head into next week!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

