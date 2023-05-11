Film Prize Junior winner discusses her Best Student Performance award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On May 4, winners were selected for the south’s largest student film festival, Film Prize Junior. 92 films were submitted from throughout the state of Louisiana, 50 schools, 12 parishes, 54 teachers, and 879 students were involved in the event.

On May 11, The winner of the " Best Student Performance” award, J’Mia Armstrong, is visiting the KSLA studio to talk about her win with the film “Do Black Lives Matter?” from Booker T. Washington High School.

Film Prize Junior began during the 2016-2017 school year as a high school-focused version of the Louisiana Film Prize. The goal is to promote the creative and collaborative craft of narrative storytelling and the learning of valuable soft skills like teamwork, organization, and communication.

Winners:

Best Drama award goes to “Ghost” from Caddo Magnet High School.

Best Thriller ( high school division) and Festival Audience Choice (high school) awards went to “Reap What You Sow” from Woodlawn High School.

Best Thriller (middle school division) award goes to “Plaything” from McKinley Middle Academic Magnet School for Visual and Performing Arts.

Best Documentary for high school award goes to “Martha’s Journey” from New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy and COOL Cooperative/

Founder’s Circle Awards:

“The Djin” from T.H. Harris Middle School

“Moe-Shin” from Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning

“Outside my Comfort Zone” from John Ehret High School

“Nowhere Girl” from C.E. Byrd High School, Also won Most Watched Video.

“Misunderstood” from Catholic Schoolhouse

“Marwan’s Suit” from Warren Easton Charter High School and the COOL Cooperative

Full Award Ceremony:

To experience the skills of Louisiana’s students and to watch the films, visit https://filmprizejr.com/festival/.

