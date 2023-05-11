Getting Answers
Effort to set state minimum wage revived

By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KALB) - An effort to set a state minimum wage was revived Thursday morning in a Senate committee.

Lawmakers voted 3 to 2 along party lines to advance Senator Gary Carter’s bill to set a state minimum wage.

The bill is similar to one authored by Central Louisiana State Representative Ed Larvadain that was shot down in a House committee last week. It would establish a state minimum wage at $10 an hour, beginning in January 2024. It would increase by $2 every two years until 2028, when it reaches $14 an hour.

It also includes the provision that it will match the federal minimum wage if it is increased at any time. The federal minimum is currently $7.25 an hour, last set in July 2009.

