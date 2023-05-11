Getting Answers
Bonsai Society presents 50th Annual Bonsai Show; beautiful living works of art on display

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The beautiful living art of bonsai will be on display at the Bossier Arts Council (BAC).

On May 13, starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the BAC is welcoming back the Bonsai Society, a secret gem of the Ark-La-Tex, for its 50th annual Bonsai Show at 630 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, Louisiana.

The art of bonsai requires patience to groom and grow the beautiful living trees. At the event, you will have a chance to see the art up close and meet the artists behind each work. Many of the trees are grown from native material collected in the north Louisiana area.

The event is free to attend, raffles, demonstrations, and Q&As will be held.

If you are interested in learning more about the craft, the Bonsai Society holds monthly meetings every second Saturday at the BAC’s annex building.

For more information about the show, visit the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/2XmDyKjSG.

