318 Restaurant Week: The Wooden Spoon

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s 318 Restaurant Week and we’ve got another great eatery to showcase!

The Wooden Spoon specializes in cookie baskets, cookie cakes, cupcakes and lunch specials. Shyanne Smith joined KSLA on Thursday, May 11 to talk about their tasty treats.

“The amount of people that have been coming in with new faces has been so great. We could only stay open with the support of local people, so that’s really important.”

They’re offering a $10 lunch this week that includes a Hawaiian-style pulled pork sandwich, a side, a drink and of course a cookie!

