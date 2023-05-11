Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd.
WARNING: Graphic Video
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor released by State Police
18-year-old shot on Franklin Lane.
18-year-old shot while attempting to enter his home
Heavy rain likely
Heavy rain likely today & tonight
DDA express concern over downtown Shreveport mayhem
‘As long as no one is hurt and no damage is done, then what’s the harm?’: partygoers blocked traffic, danced on semi-truck; city leaders displeased

Latest News

LifeShare giving away Mother's Day prizes for donations
LifeShare giving away Mother's Day prizes for donations
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
Road closed
East Texas counties announce road closures due to storm