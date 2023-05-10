Woman accused of violently beating victim in front of child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is behind bars after an alleged violent domestic incident.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Sunday, May 7, officers responded to a domestic call at a house in the 2800 block of Alvin Lane off Shreveport Barksdale Highway. When officers got there, they learned the victim had reportedly been beaten during a physical fight. Police say the victim is expected to recover from their injuries.

Chloe Merrick, 24, allegedly hit the victim multiple times in the face while a child was present. Merrick was arrested by officers and charged with second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery, and domestic abuse battery with child abuse.

If convicted, Merrick faces a fine of no more than $2,000 or a prison term of no more than eight years, or both.

