Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman accused of violently beating victim in front of child

Chloe Merrick, DOB: 10/19/1998
Chloe Merrick, DOB: 10/19/1998(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is behind bars after an alleged violent domestic incident.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Sunday, May 7, officers responded to a domestic call at a house in the 2800 block of Alvin Lane off Shreveport Barksdale Highway. When officers got there, they learned the victim had reportedly been beaten during a physical fight. Police say the victim is expected to recover from their injuries.

Chloe Merrick, 24, allegedly hit the victim multiple times in the face while a child was present. Merrick was arrested by officers and charged with second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery, and domestic abuse battery with child abuse.

If convicted, Merrick faces a fine of no more than $2,000 or a prison term of no more than eight years, or both.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man’s body found buried in woods
A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Caddo deputy injured in crash
Roderick Johnson, DOB: 2/19/1977
Bossier horse-riding instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 underage students
Man shot, killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd.
Pastor Leroy Ealy and his wife, Jo Ann, were at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 when a...
INTERVIEW: Shreveport pastor, wife witness mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas

Latest News

Drago's Seafood Restaurant is scheduled to hold the grand opening of its Bossier City location...
Drago’s Bossier to hold grand opening Tuesday
DDA express concern over downtown Shreveport mayhem
‘As long as no one is hurt and no damage is done, then what’s the harm?’: partygoers blocked traffic, danced on semi-truck; city leaders displeased
INTERVIEW: Family member of Joseph Taylor speaks after body & dashcam footage released
INTERVIEW: Family member of Joseph Taylor speaks after body & dashcam footage released
Man arrested after standoff incident with SPD