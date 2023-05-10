Union Parish attempted murder suspect taken into custody

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) -

UPDATE: The Union Parish Sheriff’s office says Burton was taken into custody in Bowie County, Texas. They say he will be extradited to Louisiana to face charges of Attempted Murder and Carjacking, Burglary of a Religious Building, Felony Damage to Property and more.

UPDATE: UPSO says the vehicle Burton fled in was recovered in Lafayette County, Ark. The vehicle was abandoned and Burton is still at large.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for attempted murder suspect Joseph Burton. UPSO says Burton is driving a gray 2014 Toyota Tundra with an Arkansas license plate labeled ANI85J. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

UPSO says Burton is known to visit Spearsville and Farmerville areas. Burton has outstanding felony warrants for attempted murder, carjacking, burglary of a religious building, felony damage to property and more.

If you have any information on Burton’s whereabouts, call (318)-368-3124. You may also submit an anonymous tip on UPSO’s Mobile App.

Union Parish police searching for attempted murder suspect (Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)

