Three people injured in crash on Benton Rd.

By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A wreck was reported on Benton Rd. on Wednesday (May 10).

The Shreveport Police Department was notified about a car accident that happened north of Shed Rd. just before 5 p.m. When law enforcement arrived, they noted three people were injured.

Two of the injured people were transported to a hospital, says SPD. The other person had CPR performed on them at the scene and was eventually transported to a hospital.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

