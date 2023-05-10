Three people injured in crash on Benton Rd.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A wreck was reported on Benton Rd. on Wednesday (May 10).

The Shreveport Police Department was notified about a car accident that happened north of Shed Rd. just before 5 p.m. When law enforcement arrived, they noted three people were injured.

Two of the injured people were transported to a hospital, says SPD. The other person had CPR performed on them at the scene and was eventually transported to a hospital.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

