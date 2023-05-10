Shreveport man facing decades in prison after drug, gun convictions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is facing a significant prison term after being found guilty of numerous drug and gun charges.

On Wednesday, May 10, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Robert Green, 36, was found guilty of three felony drug charges by a jury made up of five men and seven women. He was found guilty May 9. The jury also found Green guilty of two felony attempt charges. They deliberated for three hours, the DA’s office says.

Specifically, Green was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine and cocaine) and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana). For the first conviction, Green faces 1 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He’ll be sentenced in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s courtroom May 30. For the other two convictions, Green faces 1 to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The other convictions were for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon (a Smith and Wesson handgun) and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of narcotics (meth, cocaine, and marijuana). For these convictions, Green faces up to 10 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, and a fine of up to $2,500. He also faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for the possession of the firearm while in the possession of drugs.

DETAILS FROM THE DA’S OFFICE

On December 9, 2021, Caddo Parish deputies surveilling a dwelling in the 4200 block of Joe Louis Street following Crime Stoppers tips observed a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a man later identified as Robert Green, pull up. Green left the Tahoe with a multi-colored backpack. Green and a passenger, later identified as Tremaine Foster, walked to the back of the house, coming out front about 10 minutes later with Green wearing the backpack. He put the backpack in the Tahoe and then drove off, which observing deputies radioed to other agents.

Later, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Tahoe in the 3200 block of Fulton after observing the vehicle speeding and failing to use turn signals. Agents smelled marijuana and conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle and backpack, during which cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine were found, along with packaging material and digital scales. Agents also recovered a Smith and Wesson handgun.

