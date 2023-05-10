Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death

Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's...
Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's credit card.(Osceola County Corrections)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CNN) - Florida authorities say a former St. Cloud police officer has been arrested for stealing and using a dead man’s credit card information.

Police said police officer Dianne Ferreira took the man’s information after responding to a medical call in which he died from a cardiac incident.

Ferreira is accused of taking pictures of the man’s credit card and identification as first responders were gathering information about the patient and his wallet was open.

Authorities launched an investigation after a family member noticed fraudulent credit card transactions in April.

Ferreira was immediately relieved of her duties without pay before resigning.

She is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges including credit card fraud.

Ferreira was booked into jail on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man’s body found buried in woods
Man shot, killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd.
A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Caddo deputy injured in crash
Roderick Johnson, DOB: 2/19/1977
Bossier horse-riding instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 underage students
Pastor Leroy Ealy and his wife, Jo Ann, were at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 when a...
INTERVIEW: Shreveport pastor, wife witness mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas

Latest News

Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
Police respond to calls for help, turns out to be loud goat
Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan...
NYC mayor: Subway chokehold is a ‘tragedy that never should have happened’
Shreveport man facing decades in prison after drug, gun convictions
Mind Matters: Getting Answers About Mental Health
MIND MATTERS: reactive trauma after viewing graphic images, videos