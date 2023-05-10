Getting Answers
No overseas games for the Saints for this upcoming season

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It appears the Saints will not be playing any games overseas this season.

The NFL posted an international schedule on its website in the last hour, showing the Patriots will play the Colts in Frankfurt.

The Saints and other NFL teams’ full schedules will be released Thursday (May 11).

Overseas games this season include the Falcons and Jaguars in London and the Dolphins and Chiefs in Frankfurt.

