MISSING: Greenwood man last seen in April leaving mother’s house

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Police say David Coleman Jr., 60, was last seen by his family during the last week of April. Coleman is described as a Black male who is between 5′ 7″ and 5′ 9″ tall, and weighs about 185 to 200 lbs.

David Coleman Jr., 60 (Greenwood Police Department)

Coleman was reported missing Tuesday, May 9 by his sister. Family members say they don’t know what he was last wearing because he left his mother’s home around 5 a.m. on April 23.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts should call police at 318-938-5554, or call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.

