MISSING: Greenwood man last seen in April leaving mother’s house
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Police say David Coleman Jr., 60, was last seen by his family during the last week of April. Coleman is described as a Black male who is between 5′ 7″ and 5′ 9″ tall, and weighs about 185 to 200 lbs.
Coleman was reported missing Tuesday, May 9 by his sister. Family members say they don’t know what he was last wearing because he left his mother’s home around 5 a.m. on April 23.
Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts should call police at 318-938-5554, or call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.