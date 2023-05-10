Getting Answers
MIND MATTERS: reactive trauma after viewing graphic images, videos

A counselor discusses how to process heavy material and protect our mental wellness.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The release of graphic video, such as the body and dashcam video of the officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor, can be very traumatic for the community, and particularly for the family members of those involved.

A licensed trauma and addiction counselor, Clint Davis, stopped by KSLA Wednesday, May 10 to discuss how to process such heavy material and protect our mental wellness.

