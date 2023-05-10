Man spends 15 hours in well before being rescued by Texarkana, Ark. firefighters

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark. firefighters are being applauded for safely rescuing a man in rural Miller County, and it’s all thanks to some special training.

“We are technical rescue trained in rope rescue, trench rescue, and confined space,” said Adam Sheffield with the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department (TAFD).

For the past five years, these Texarkana firefighters have trained in technical rescue and for the first time this past weekend, the crew got a chance to put their special skills to the test. The unit was called in to assist the Miller County Office of Emergency Management to rescue a man who was stuck in a newly dug well.

A man was rescued from a shallow well in Miller County, Ark. by the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department. (TAFD)

“We arrived on the scene. The guy was about 8 to 10 feet down in the well stuck about near his waist area,” Sheffield said.

Officials say the man apparently spent around 15 hours in the well before rescue workers were contacted. The man told officials he crawled into the well to keep cool, but became trapped. TAFD Battalion Chief Rick Pavick says once on scene, they were able to free the man in less than an hour.

“The first plan worked out. We were able to get some webbing around him and the guys all worked together and they were able to pull him out of the well. People that were working with the patient around the well did a really good job. They all stayed calm, helped kept the patient calm,” Chief Pavick said.

Rescue workers say it was their special training that helped lead to a positive ending.

“I feel great. I don’t think the subject was transported. He didn’t have any medical problems after he was out. That’s a success for us,” said Sheffield.

