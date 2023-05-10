Man shot, killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man is dead after a shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood on Thursday night.

On May 9 at 9:14 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department was alerted to a shooting on Burlingame Blvd near Huntington Lane. When they arrived, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle in the 7200 block on Burlingame Blvd.

Man shot and killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd. (KSLA)

KSLA is currently at the scene speaking to law enforcement to get more answers.

