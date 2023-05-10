Man shot, killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd.
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man is dead after a shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood on Thursday night.
On May 9 at 9:14 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department was alerted to a shooting on Burlingame Blvd near Huntington Lane. When they arrived, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle in the 7200 block on Burlingame Blvd.
KSLA is currently at the scene speaking to law enforcement to get more answers.
