Man arrested after standoff incident with SPD

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shots fired call on May 6 in the 4700 block of Westwood Park.

Upon arrival, they discovered Demario Johnson was allegedly holding the victim and her 10-year-old daughter hostage. This was after he reportedly fired shots at the victim’s 15-year-old daughter when she escaped the home to contact police.

SPD Special Response Units entered the home and found no one there. It was later determined that the victim had escaped and was safe. The victim later stated no shots has been fired.

Due to this investigation, officers made contact with Johnsons and found him to be in possession of a firearm. They later found he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon. He was arrested for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

