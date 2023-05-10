‘As long as no one is hurt and no damage is done, then what’s the harm?’: partygoers blocked traffic, danced on semi-truck; city leaders displeased

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Viral videos are circulating on social media where hundreds of people are seen partying in downtown Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Spring Street and Travis Street early Saturday morning. In the video, some partygoers can be seen dancing on a semi-truck and blocking traffic.

More than a dozen officers responded to the commotion within minutes and no injuries were reported, says SPD.

Officials with the Downtown Development Author say they’ve encouraged the city to potentially revoke alcohol licenses for businesses encouraging the behavior.

At a city council meeting held on Tuesday, May 9, Shreveport police discussed plans for downtown safety, including the city’s noise ordinance. SPD says they have already purchased decimal meters for downtown in order to determine the degree of noise coming from businesses.

The Shreveport Downtown Development Authority (DDA) says the commotion impacts businesses in downtown Shreveport and future businesses coming to downtown.

“If we’re talking to businesses, trying to encourage them to locate in downtown Shreveport, and they see these videos circulating; they’re going to likely pause and think, ‘do I want to bring my family and my employees to this community,’ so it’s not just a party in the streets. These individuals need to understand that. They’re hurting themselves and the community overall,” said Janie Landry, Shreveport’s DDA Deputy Director.

Some community members say they don’t see an issue.

“What I’ve seen from downtown was nothing worse than a lot of the house parties that I’ve been to. As long as no one is hurt and no damage is done, then what’s the harm?” asked Ethan Black, a longtime Shreveport resident.

“I would have to say it’s definitely a huge overreaction on the part of our city leaders. It’s just a different demographic who’s participating, and you know, so people have their opinions towards who’s having the fun and what that looks like. And they want to police those bodies, so I wouldn’t agree with that,” said D’Angela Richardson, a Shreveport resident.

City councilman Grayson Boucher vocalized his concerns in a Facebook post.