Heavy rain likely today & tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off warm and muggy across the ArkLaTex this morning with scattered showers already developing in some areas as a weak disturbance lifts north across Louisiana. Not everyone will see rain this morning but bring along the umbrella just in case!

As we head into the afternoon, a stronger disturbance will approach from southeast Texas and as a result, scattered storms will start to develop and become more widespread. Locally heavy rainfall will be main threat with any storm that develops. Thick cloud cover and rain today will keep temperatures much cooler with highs only in the 70s.

By tonight, storms will become even more widespread and then continue all night with very heavy rain a concern. One or two storms could turn severe with hail and wind being the main threats.

Storms will continue through midday Thursday before finally ending by Thursday afternoon. By the time this system moves out, most places will see 2-3″ of rain with localized amounts up to 5″. A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the ArkLaTex through Thursday afternoon as a result.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, scattered storms are still in the forecast each day but the coverage will be much less widespread with plenty of dry time also expected. As a result, temperatures will start to rebound with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day.

By early next week, it looks like we could see a bigger pattern shift and this could bring in much drier air, ending rain chances entirely. Time will tell as we get closer!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

