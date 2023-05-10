Heavy rain likely this afternoon and evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday, if that is possible because it is going to rain SO MUCH today and part of tomorrow. A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the ArkLaTex. Details on localized rain amounts can be found later in this article. At times there may be some flooding concerns, especially in areas that do not drain well. If you come across a flooded roadway, please do not drive through the water. Turn around, and find another route to your destination. Temperatures will struggle today with highs likely only reaching the mid and upper-70s.

Storms will continue through midday Thursday before finally ending by Thursday afternoon. By the time this system moves out, most places will see 2-3″ of rain with localized amounts of up to 5″. A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the ArkLaTex through Thursday afternoon as a result.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, scattered storms are still in the forecast each day but the coverage will be much less widespread with plenty of dry time also expected. As a result, temperatures will start to rebound with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day. By early next week, it looks like we could see a bigger pattern shift and this could bring in much drier air, ending rain chances entirely. Time will tell as we get closer!

