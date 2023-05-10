Getting through PTSD, family trauma

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or violent event. Doctors say PTSD and family dynamics play an important role in dealing with violent trauma.

Traumas are frightening, often life-threatening events that can happen to any or all members of a family. Traumas can cause traumatic stress responses in family members with consequences that ripple through family relationships and impede family functioning.

PH.D Will James joined KSLA in the café to speak about trauma and how working and talking through the issues can keep your family mentally healthy.

Doctor James says children often suffer PSTD from traumatic events and images they see, and their parents often don’t realize it. Checking in with family and sharing your thoughts and feelings are the first steps to getting through family trauma.

