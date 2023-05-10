Getting Answers
Finance expert discusses why women should be involved in finances

KSLA was joined by Jennifer Delcomyn with Evans Financial Group to break down why women should be in the know and help make financial decisions.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When it’s time to crack open the checkbook and pay those monthly bills, nearly two-thirds of households report that women are the ones that are likely to take charge in balancing the budget.

On Wednesday, May 10, KSLA was joined by Jennifer Delcomyn with Evans Financial Group to break down why women should be in the know and help make financial decisions. Some of those reasons include:

  • Financial independence
  • Financial literacy
  • Narrowing the gender wealth gap

