Bossier organization offering support for adults, children with disabilities

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Families Helping Families is on a mission to provide information, education, training, and peer-to-peer support to individuals and families with disabilities or special healthcare needs.

Community Outreach Specialist Monica Stampley sat down with KSLA on Wednesday, May 10 to discuss an upcoming virtual event.

On Friday, May 12, the organization is hosting Earlysteps. The Early Intervention Program serves children from birth to age three that have developmental delays. The event is meant to help parents understand the role they play in assisting their children, and the rights and responsibilities they should be aware of.

If you’d like to register for the online event, click here.

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.