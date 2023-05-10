ArkLaTex city without police department after officers fired, quit

Getting Answers
Police units remain idle and the doors locked at the police department in Clarksville, Texas.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Texas (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex city is currently without a police department, but leaders there say safety needs are still being met.

Police units remain idle and the doors locked at the police department in Clarksville, Texas. The police department in this Red River County city is closed, and sensitive equipment in the units has been removed and secured by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“At the present time, we are without a police department,” said Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing.

Mayor Rushing says the department was shut down weeks ago after two of the five officers were fired and the remaining officers, including the chief, quit.

Mayor Ann Rushing
Mayor Ann Rushing(KSLA)

“I really can’t go into detail with all that transpired, but we are without right now. Two officers were terminated for insubordination and that’s really all I can go into,” Rushing said.

Mayor Rushing says the city council is scheduled to meet the night of Monday, May 8 to begin the process of accepting applications to fill positions in order to reopen the police department.

“So we can move forward, get applicants in here, and get our police department back up and going,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Clarksville city leaders say Red River County Sheriff’s Office deputies are filling in to help keep the community safe.

“Red River County and the sheriff’s office are patrolling for the city and they have done a wonderful job, so we appreciate them,” said the mayor.

She says citizens are being protected.

According to the mayor, the city hopes to have police units back on the streets within the next month with a new crew of officers.

“We care about our city. We’d like to get our police department back going,” said Mayor Rushing.

