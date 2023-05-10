318 Restaurant Week: Chef Blake Jackson presents Whisk Dessert Bar, Looosiana Seafood Market

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two amazing restaurants will be presenting specials during restaurant week, one delights the taste buds with dessert and the other spices things up with a dining experience.

On May 10, Chef Blake Jackson of Loosiana Seafood Market and Whisk Dessert Bar visits KSLA’s studio to discuss his two unique restaurants and their specials for 318 Restaurant Week.

Whisk Dessert Bar:

(724 Azalea Drive, Shreveport)

Whisk Dessert Bar serves delightfully good cookies, pastries, cookie pies, and other yummy desserts like cheesecake and keylime pie.

“There is a certain emotional attachment to that first time we tried our favorite dessert,” says Whisk’s website. “The smells of browning butter and caramelizing sugar flowing from the oven. That first bite into a chocolate indulgence that leaves a post-it note attached to your memories under the tab “Omg let’s please eat this again soon!”

No premade tarts, doughs, or instant fillings at Whisk and they put love into every dessert. Everything is from scratch and made with the finest ingredients, such as the chocolate, which is from France & Belgium.

Specials:

$10 Lunch

Learn more about Whisk by visiting its Facebook Page or its website at https://www.whiskdessertbar.com/.

Looosiana Seafood Market:

(9220 Wallace Lake Road, Shreveport)

Looosiana Seafood Market serves fresh boiled seafood daily, including blue crab, shrimp, and crawfish when it’s in season. They also serve other Louisiana specials, like chicken and sausage gumbo.

Special:

$10 lunch, $20 dinner

During restaurant week, Looosiana Seafood Market is hosting a dining experience called Bring the Heat. If you like spicy food this might be the event for you. A four-course meal will be presented for those who like spice, search dish pepper-infused with peppers from the Lousiana Pepper Exchange.

The experience will happen on May 11, starting at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $55, and only 55 tickets will be sold. Buy them while you can at https://bit.ly/3VQGI1C.

The menu:

Aji amarillo watermelon & tuna poke

Red & yellow limo harissa roasted carrots & whipped goat cheese pistachio & mint

Smashville birdseye hot chicken fried steak sando & tarragon ranch

Dark chocolate reaper boudino & rosemary orange ice cream

Discover more about the Loosiana Seafood Market’s food by visiting the Facebook Page.

