Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

18-year-old shot while attempting to enter his home

18-year-old shot on Franklin Lane.
18-year-old shot on Franklin Lane.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Deputies are on the scene, investigating a shooting involving an 18-year-old at the door of his home.

On May 9, at 9:42 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies responded to a report of a man being shot while attempting to enter his home in the 200 block of Franklin Lane, just south of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

When deputies arrived on the scene they discover a 18-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Detectives assigned to the case are processing the crime scene, gathering evidence, and interviewing potential witnesses.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives say multiple bullet casings were found at the scene. The suspects fled shortly after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information that may assist detectives in the investigation, please call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man’s body found buried in woods
A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Caddo deputy injured in crash
Roderick Johnson, DOB: 2/19/1977
Bossier horse-riding instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 underage students
Man shot, killed in vehicle on Burlingame Blvd.
Pastor Leroy Ealy and his wife, Jo Ann, were at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 when a...
INTERVIEW: Shreveport pastor, wife witness mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas

Latest News

Man arrested after standoff incident with SPD
WARNING: Graphic Video
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor released by State Police
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam video of Joseph Taylor's office-involved shooting death released
Body cam footage released in Joseph Taylor case
Body cam footage released in Joseph Taylor case