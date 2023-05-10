18-year-old shot while attempting to enter his home

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Deputies are on the scene, investigating a shooting involving an 18-year-old at the door of his home.

On May 9, at 9:42 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies responded to a report of a man being shot while attempting to enter his home in the 200 block of Franklin Lane, just south of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

When deputies arrived on the scene they discover a 18-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Detectives assigned to the case are processing the crime scene, gathering evidence, and interviewing potential witnesses.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives say multiple bullet casings were found at the scene. The suspects fled shortly after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information that may assist detectives in the investigation, please call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.

