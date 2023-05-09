Trial begins for 3 former SPD officers facing civil rights charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The trial involving three former officers with the Shreveport Police Department began on Tuesday, May 9.

Treveion Brooks, William Isenhour and D’Andre Jackson were indicted in Oct. 2021 for allegedly assaulting two arrestees.

The indictment alleges that Brooks used unjustified force by punching an arrestee in the face and body, resulting in bodily injury. It also alleges that on the same day, Jackson and Isenhour aided and abetted each other in using unjustified force against another individual by punching him in the face and body, resulting in bodily injury.

Opening statements and testimonies are expected to be heard today in relation to the civil rights charges.

