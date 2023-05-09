Some storms this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Another warm and muggy day in the ArkLaTex. Almost a rinse and repeat once again but this time, depending on your location, you may see slightly cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid and upper-80s are expected again today but in the southern zones of the region, where a cloud deck is likely going to hold on for most of the day, the lower-80s are more likely. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon hours once again, hopefully, this time they won’t pack as much of a punch. Lows tonight drop to the 60s once again as the showers move out after sunset.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, a more potent disturbance will arrive from the south bringing more widespread storms and a much earlier start to the storms and this will knock our highs back regionwide. Most places should only reach the low 80s before the rain arrives. Locally heavy rain will be the main threat with Wednesday’s storms; right now, severe weather doesn’t look like a major concern.

More scattered storms are expected for Thursday and Friday and temperatures will start to warm again with highs returning to the mid and upper 80s by Friday. By this weekend, it now appears like some drier air will work into the ArkLaTex with just isolated storms expected. It will also stay warm and muggy with highs both Saturday and Sunday reaching the upper 80s.

