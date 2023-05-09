Shreveport Mavericks, SPAR holding free basketball clinic for kids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPAR Athletics and the Shreveport Mavericks are holding a Basketball Skills and Drills Clinic on Sunday, May 14!

The free clinic will teach kids ages six through 17 the basics of basketball from the 2022 TBL Champions and Head Coach Steve Tucker.

Check in will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Community Center, with the clinic kicking off at 1 p.m. To register, click here.

Clinic participants will also get free admission to the game against the Pearland Warriors later that day.

