Psychologist discusses mental health of caregivers who take care of autistic family members

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A clinical psychologist at LSUHSC Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions Faculty Practice Clinic speaks about how taking care of a loved one with autism can take a toll on the caregiver’s mental health.

Dr. Michelle Yetman states caregiving for a loved one or a child with autism can be a rewarding role but also a challenging role. It is important for caregivers to recognize the impact that caregiving can have on their mental and emotional well-being and to seek support and resources to manage the stresses.

By prioritizing self-care, setting boundaries and seeking support, caregivers can ensure that they are able to provide the best possible care for their loved one, while also maintaining their own well-being, as well as understanding the signs of autism and seeking support.

