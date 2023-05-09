Minden residents warned fire hydrant flow tests could cause water discoloration for up to 45 days

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden residents are being warned that their water may be discolored in the coming weeks because of a systematic water flow test of the city’s fire hydrants.

The City of Minden put out the notice Tuesday, May 9. As required by Louisiana Property Insurance regulations, testing will start Monday, May 15 in the following area:

Lewisville Road to the eastern city limits

Berry Drive/Kennon Street South to Sheppard Street

The testing is expected to continue in the above area for up to 45 days. Residents are warned this may cause some temporary discoloration of the water. If this happens, residents should open their cold faucets and let the water run until it is clear.

Anyone with questions should call City Hall at 318-377-2144 and ask to speak to the Light & Water Department.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.