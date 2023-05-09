MIND MATTERS: Substance Abuse & Addiction

Getting Answers
Dr. Shawn McNeil from LSU Health Shreveport joined KSLA to talk about drug abuse and addiction.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Substance abuse and addiction can contribute to the development of mental illness that affects a person’s brain and behavior, leading to the inability to control their use of substances, like legal or illegal drugs, alcohol, or medications.

To talk about this, Dr. Shawn McNeil from LSU Health Shreveport joined KSLA Tuesday afternoon (May 9) in the KSLA Café.

Watch the full interview below:

MIND MATTERS: GETTING ANSWERS ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

