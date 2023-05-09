Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Instant lawn care app comes to Shreveport

The GreenPal app promises to help homeowners connect with and pay lawn care professionals...
The GreenPal app promises to help homeowners connect with and pay lawn care professionals without having to meet face-to-face(WBAY)
By Michael Barnes
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport residents can now get your lawn mowed or your leaves raked at the touch of a button.

An instant lawn care service app, GreenPal, lets homeowners list information about their yards with their desired service date. Vendors then bid on lawns they’re interested in, and can see each lawn thanks to Google Earth technology.

The last step in the process is for the homeowner to choose a vendor based on ratings, reviews and prices. The whole process is done without having a consultation or having to talk face-to-face.

“I was privy to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft, and AirBnB, and knew that if people would summon a stranger to pick them up and take them somewhere, or allow a stranger to live in their extra guest bedroom for a weekend, then they would do the same with home services,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder.

GreenPal says over one million homeowners have signed up, they have over 45K landscaping professionals running their business through the app, and they operate in over 48 states.

The app is available now.

KSLA THIS MORNING>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man’s body found buried in woods
Intersection of N Spring and Travis streets in downtown Shreveport
DDA responds to videos of ‘mayhem’ in downtown Shreveport over weekend & fatal shooting of bicyclist
(File photoillustration)
Now-former Bossier Parish teacher accused of indecent behavior and prohibited conduct
Caddo Correctional Center
CPSO investigating inmate death at CCC
Drago's Seafood Restaurant is scheduled to hold the grand opening of its Bossier City location...
Drago’s Bossier to hold grand opening Tuesday

Latest News

Instant lawn care app coming to Shreveport
Instant lawn care app coming to Shreveport
Greenpal app now available in Shreveport
Greenpal app now available in Shreveport
Independence Stadium in Shreveport.
NFL athletes from north La. returning to Shreveport for youth football camp
Critical Mass 11
Critical Mass 11 presents 130 works of NWLA artists; national critics review, choose winners