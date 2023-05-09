Instant lawn care app comes to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport residents can now get your lawn mowed or your leaves raked at the touch of a button.

An instant lawn care service app, GreenPal, lets homeowners list information about their yards with their desired service date. Vendors then bid on lawns they’re interested in, and can see each lawn thanks to Google Earth technology.

The last step in the process is for the homeowner to choose a vendor based on ratings, reviews and prices. The whole process is done without having a consultation or having to talk face-to-face.

“I was privy to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft, and AirBnB, and knew that if people would summon a stranger to pick them up and take them somewhere, or allow a stranger to live in their extra guest bedroom for a weekend, then they would do the same with home services,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder.

GreenPal says over one million homeowners have signed up, they have over 45K landscaping professionals running their business through the app, and they operate in over 48 states.

The app is available now.

