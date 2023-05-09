Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus

AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some fast-food chains are the latest businesses to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon.

According to a release by parent company CKE Restaurant Holdings, select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations are launching artificial intelligence technology to take orders at drive-thrus.

The company said it’s to boost accuracy, speed and revenue as well as manage staffing shortages.

The company is partnering with Presto Automation, Open City and Valyant AI.

The release noted a pilot program with Presto yielded a “significant” hike in revenue, thanks to the technology’s ability to upsell customers.

Presto also lists Del Taco and Checkers as clients.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man’s body found buried in woods
Intersection of N Spring and Travis streets in downtown Shreveport
DDA responds to videos of ‘mayhem’ in downtown Shreveport over weekend & fatal shooting of bicyclist
(File photoillustration)
Now-former Bossier Parish teacher accused of indecent behavior and prohibited conduct
Caddo Correctional Center
CPSO investigating inmate death at CCC
Drago's Seafood Restaurant is scheduled to hold the grand opening of its Bossier City location...
Drago’s Bossier to hold grand opening Tuesday

Latest News

Shreveport Mavericks, SPAR holding free basketball clinic for kids
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Community baby shower being held in Bossier City