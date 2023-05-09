Fewer storms expected today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mild and muggy again this morning with wake up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Once again, we are dealing with some patchy areas of fog so use caution on your way into work and school. As we head through the day, a weak disturbance will approach from the south triggering another round of scattered storms. Overall, it looks like the best chance of rain will stay across our southern counties and parishes with only a few storms expected closer to the I-20 corridor. Temperatures will reflect this with highs only in the low 80s south and mid to upper 80s along and north of I-20.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, a stronger disturbance will arrive from the south bringing more widespread storms and a much earlier start to the storms and this will knock our highs back regionwide. Most places should only reach the low 80s before the rain arrives. Locally heavy rain will be the main threat with Wednesday’s storms and right now, severe weather doesn’t look like a major concern.

More scattered storms expected for Thursday and Friday and temperatures will start to warm again with highs returning to the mid and upper 80s by Friday.

By this weekend, it now appears like some drier air will work into the ArkLaTex with just isolated storms expected. It will also stay warm and muggy with highs both Saturday and Sunday reaching the upper 80s.

A cold front will finally work its way south through the region by early next week and this will bring a change in the pattern that should finally end our daily storm chances and bring back some drier and more comfortable air.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.