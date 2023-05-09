Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Citing continuing health problems, country music performer Morgan Wallen is rescheduling several shows.

Wallen in an Instagram post apologized to fans, saying he got “bad news” from the Vanderbilt Voice Center.

After 10 days of rest, he resumed singing but reinjured his vocal cords after three performances in Florida.

He said he’s had to postpone six weeks of shows for vocal rest “for the longevity of my career.” Those dates are in the process of being rescheduled.

Wallen also said he won’t be able to perform at the American Country Music events he had planned to.

Wallen’s earlier schedule changes due to his vocal issues devastated his fans.

An upset fan filed a lawsuit against Wallen over his canceled show last month in Oxford, Mississippi, but has since withdrawn it. Fans complained they spent thousands of dollars for a show that was nixed at the last minute.

Wallen also faced adversity back in 2021 after he was caught on tape uttering a racial slur, for which he apologized. The controversy briefly put his career in jeopardy, but he has since reached new heights of popularity.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man’s body found buried in woods
Intersection of N Spring and Travis streets in downtown Shreveport
DDA responds to videos of ‘mayhem’ in downtown Shreveport over weekend & fatal shooting of bicyclist
(File photoillustration)
Now-former Bossier Parish teacher accused of indecent behavior and prohibited conduct
Caddo Correctional Center
CPSO investigating inmate death at CCC
Drago's Seafood Restaurant is scheduled to hold the grand opening of its Bossier City location...
Drago’s Bossier to hold grand opening Tuesday

Latest News

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury rejects claim of rape against Trump, awards accuser $2M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week to avoid default
A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Caddo deputy injured in crash
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."
Live Nation offering $25 tickets to multiple events during ‘Concert Week’ promotion